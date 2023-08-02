Elixir Games and Gala Games Announce Partnership to Bring Top Titles to Elixir Games Launcher

Elixir Games Launcher debuts Gala Games' Town Star and Spider Tanks; adds weekly gaming nights and node hosting as part of the collaboration

MADRID, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading web3 gaming distribution platform, today announced a partnership with Gala Games, an online gaming platform bringing top blockchain games to the masses. This partnership aims to enhance the gaming landscape by bringing Gala Games' popular titles to the Elixir Games Launcher platform, starting with Town Star , and Spider Tanks , which will be coming to the platform in the near future.

As part of the partnership, the Elixir Games Launcher will host weekly gaming nights, featuring exclusive prizes and special guests from Elixir Partners, a program designed for content creators and streamers focused on gameplay from the games available on Elixir Games Launcher. These game nights will offer players an opportunity to engage with their favorite titles in a new and competitive environment, while enjoying the company of fellow gamers and industry influencers.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Gala Games and introduce their incredible gaming experiences to our platform," said Carlos Roldan, Founder & CEO at Elixir Games. "Our goal is to provide players with the best gaming content and community engagement, and this partnership allows us to deliver on that promise. We look forward to starting this initiative with Town Star and Spider Tanks, and working with Gala to expand their gaming catalog with the Elixir Games Launcher."

Spider Tanks is a PVP Brawler that sees players customize their tank from a wide variety of parts and battle in high-octane 3v3 mayhem. Players have the option to participate in multiple game modes, choose to be a captain or pilot, and build and upgrade their tanks, weapons, and more. Town Star is a town building and farming simulation game that offers a rich building and farming sim experience. Players can casually build their Town, or they can rapidly develop to compete with other players across the world.

In addition to the game releases and game nights, Elixir Games will also host a dedicated node as part of this long-term partnership to support the Gala Games network. By contributing to the Gala Games network, Elixir Games aims to strengthen the infrastructure and decentralization of the gaming ecosystem, fostering a more secure and sustainable environment for players.

"Elixir and Gala Games both envision a better future for gaming and better experiences for gamers." said Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala Games. "With this partnership, we can both drive further towards making that a reality for more players all over the world."

For more information, please visit: https://elixir.app/

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a US-incorporated tech company with a distributed team across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2018, Elixir Games has remained at the forefront of blockchain-related game distribution. Currently, it features the most functional and content-rich distribution platform, Elixir (https://launcher.elixir.app), which offers nearly 120 partnered PC games, and full web2 and web3 integration for making thousands of games readily accessible to users. Elixir Games also holds the IP of two exclusive web3 PC and mobile games, NO WAY BACK and TINIES, both of which are nearing their beta release. More information on Elixir Games can be found at https://elixir.games .

About Gala Games

Gala Games is building the largest decentralized network of gamers in the world. Using web3 technology, and powered by a wealth of experience and expertise from professional gaming, Gala Games aims to empower players through asset ownership, sustainable economies and unprecedented AAA gaming experiences. Learn more about the Gala Games Ecosystem at Gala.Games.

