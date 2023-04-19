Elixir Games and Square Enix Partner to Boost Web3 Gaming

The leading web3 gaming infrastructure platform and video game giant join forces to drive mass adoption during 2023

MADRID, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, the leading web3 gaming distribution platform, has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Square Enix focused on generating visibility and adoption of web3 games among traditional gamers. The partnership will allow millions of gamers to explore quality web3 games through a platform that hides web3 technology under the hood and offers a simple seamless experience to the traditional gamer.

Since 2021, the Elixir Platform has been the leading PC game distributor for the open web3 space. Following a recent integration with Epic Games, Elixir has factored in traditional game distribution and become the leading distribution platform for web2 and web3 desktop titles.

Through the partnership with Elixir, Square Enix continues to be at the forefront of global publishers adopting web3 gaming, having previously indulged in investments and partnerships with key companies in the space.

Square Enix, who together with Sino Global Capital co-led Elixir Games' last fundraising seed round in December 2022, has put in place a strong web3 gaming investment strategy, with a belief that blockchain games will transition into a new stage of growth in 2023.

Hideaki Uehara, Business Development Director at Square Enix commented on today's news: "This partnership with Elixir Games represents yet another step for Square Enix to explore the promise of web3- decentralized gaming."

Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games, added: "This partnership brings us closer to web3 gaming mass adoption. Our team is incredibly excited to bring our technology to work, and we foresee Elixir users playing web2 and web3 games alike without distinction. 2023 has already seen more industry leaders enter the space with impactful projects, and we anticipate to see more as the year progresses. We've put all efforts to ensure we are ready for scalability."

Additional information on the partnership is expected to be announced in the coming months.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a US-incorporated tech company with a distributed team across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2018, Elixir Games has remained at the forefront of blockchain-related game distribution. Currently, it features the most functional and content-rich distribution platform, Elixir (https://launcher.elixir.app), which offers nearly 100 partnered PC games, and full web2 and web3 integration for making thousands of games readily accessible to users.Elixir Games also holds the IP of two exclusive web3 PC and mobile games, NO WAY BACK and MONSTROPOLY, both of which are close to their beta release. More information on Elixir Games can be found at https://elixirgames.xyz

