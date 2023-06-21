Elixir Games joins forces with GameStop to power Game Distribution Platform

MADRID, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading web3 gaming distribution platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with GameStop, one of the world's largest gaming retailers, to power a distribution platform for web3 games called GameStop Playr.

Elixir will power the infrastructure for GameStop Playr, including functionality for the Web3 game launcher. This includes game hosting, tournament management, game discovery pages and social capabilities. Elixir's solution will enable seamless game discovery and playability, while making for an engaging gaming experience.

The collaboration with GameStop focuses on creating increased discoverability and playability of Web3 games, with the same ease of access as traditional games. The collaboration seeks to enable millions of potential gamers to explore a new genre of games through a platform with an engaging experience. Elixir's in-house developed titles will also be featured on the platform.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GameStop to bring high-quality games to their loyal audience and fanbase," said Carlos Roldan, Founder & CEO of Elixir Games. "The Elixir-powered game launcher provides a one-stop solution for gamers, accessing a new wave of next-gen games powered by open economies and player-owned experiences."

Game publishers interested in marketing and distribution on GameStop Playr should reach out to Elixir for additional information.

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a US-incorporated tech company with a distributed team across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2018, Elixir Games has remained at the forefront of blockchain-related game distribution. Currently, it features the most functional and content-rich distribution platform, Elixir ( https://launcher.elixir.app ), which offers nearly 120 partnered PC games, and full web2 and web3 integration for making thousands of games readily accessible to users. Elixir Games also holds the IP of two exclusive web3 PC and mobile games, NO WAY BACK and TINIES, both of which are nearing their beta release. More information on Elixir Games can be found at https://elixir.games

