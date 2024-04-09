Elixir Games Unveils Inaugural Season Pass Airdrop with Over $1M Prizes

Elixir Games launches its biggest web3 gaming event to date, offering massive rewards to its community

BARCELONA, Spain, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a web3 gaming platform backed by Square Enix with over 1 million users on the Elixir Launcher, today announced its Season Pass Airdrop with over $1 million in prizes for participants. Running from April 19th to June 3rd, with a pre-season starting on April 12th, this event promises to redefine the gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

The pre-season launch will give players the opportunity to gain access to the whitelisting for the Elixir Flask Freemint, an exclusive collection of NFTs. The Season Pass will feature quests on the Elixir Launcher, both within the platform and in participating games, including major titles such as Chronos Worlds, Elemental Raiders, Mokens League, and many others.

"Elixir's inaugural Season Pass promises to be an exciting and opportunity-filled experience for players worldwide," said Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games. "This event, with its distinctive combination of challenges, prizes, and exclusive activities, represents a significant milestone in Elixir's journey and serves as a way to reward our dedicated community for their unwavering support."

Completed quests will be tracked through a trophies system that will record player results and provide a ranking that will make them eligible for a share of $550,000 in prizes, to be allocated to the top 200,000 players.

The Season Pass will also feature social media challenges on platforms like Twitter, encouraging players to share Elixir's content, create engaging threads about Elixir Games products, and generate original posts to earn additional trophies and rewards. Players will also earn trophies for spreading Elixir's tweets, creating threads about Elixir Games products, and generating original content. As players level up, they will be awarded tickets that can be used to enter giveaways distributing prizes totaling $195,000 throughout the season.

The highlight of the $ELIX launch will be the Freemint of 999 NFTs, which will be given away to the community on April 25th through the Magic Eden platform. These collectibles offer an exclusive opportunity to participate in upcoming game launches in the Elixir Games Launchpad. Participants can either burn their NFTs to spin the prize wheel, where they have a:

34.5% chance to reduce their vesting by 50% (estimated value ~$500 )

) 20% chance to reduce their vesting by 100% (estimated value ~$1,000 )

) 34.5% chance to win 10,000 $ELIX tokens (estimated value ~$500 )

) 10% chance to win 25,000 $ELIX tokens (estimated value ~$1,250 ),

), 1% chance to win 100,000 $ELIX tokens (estimated value ~$5,000 ).

Alternatively, players can hold onto their NFTs and enjoy exclusive rewards and benefits in future seasons.

For more information about Elixir Games Season One Airdrop, as well as how to join the waitlist for the Freemint NFT launch, please visit: https://launchpad.elixir.games/

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a pioneer in the game distribution industry, focusing on web3 gaming infrastructure. Its commitment to innovation, excellence, and player-centric experiences has established it as a frontrunner in the gaming sector. Elixir Games also provides a whitelabel solution for enterprises, further cementing its position in the gaming industry. Strengthening its presence in the gaming industry, the company is actively publishing games by acquiring talented indie game studios, showcasing its dedication to nurturing and elevating creative talent within the gaming community.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Elixir Games