Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First and Second Participants in its COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at Fujita Health University

Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces First Dosing of COVID19 Vaccine EXG-5003 in Phase 1/2 Trial at Fujita Health University

Akihiro Ko, CEO of Elixirgen Therapeutics, said "We are pleased to begin our Phase 1/2 study for EXG-5003, which has been in development since March of 2020. There is an ongoing global need for COVID-19 vaccines, and we believe in the importance of contributing to the public health effort."

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is being conducted at Fujita Health University Hospital in Aichi, Japan, and it will assess the safety and immunogenicity of EXG-5003 in 60 adult participants aged between 20 to 55. Fujita Health University is funded by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development for this clinical trial.

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04863131

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a Baltimore-based biotechnology company which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in cell and gene therapy and vaccine development. Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is now applying its mRNA platform to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

About Fujita Health University

Fujita Health University plays a major role in treating COVID-19 patients and conducting its clinical trials in Japan. For more information visit www.fujita-hu.ac.jp/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and our planned clinical relationship with Fujita Health University. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

