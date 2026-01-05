Eliza and Kickdrum Join Forces to Launch OpenAI Technical Training Academy

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliza and Kickdrum today announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the growing enterprise demand for OpenAI adoption and advanced AI use cases. This demand has been fueled by OpenAI's rapidly expanding and innovative product portfolio, including ChatGPT Enterprise, AgentKit, the Responses API, and Codex.

As part of the collaboration, Eliza and Kickdrum will launch an OpenAI Technical Training Academy, featuring a rigorous six-month practitioner program designed to rapidly upskill computer science graduates. The program will focus on building, deploying, and operating production-ready AI solutions using OpenAI technologies, aligned with real-world enterprise delivery standards. The inaugural cohort will begin in January 2026, with 40 graduates entering a hands-on training program tailored to enterprise implementation requirements and customer delivery needs.

"We're extremely excited to join forces with Kickdrum on this initiative," said Stephen Garden, Co-Founder and CEO of Eliza. "With the release of GPT-5.2-CODEX by OpenAI, there has never been a better time to build software powered by AI and to connect enterprise applications directly to OpenAI models."

To further support the partnership, Ryan Kennedy, Principal and Co-Founder of Kickdrum, will serve as AI-CTO for Eliza. Kennedy brings more than 25 years of software development experience, including early roots at Trilogy Software, and will help guide the academy's technical strategy, curriculum rigor, and execution standards.

"Having known the Eliza team for nearly five years, this was the perfect opportunity to combine our strengths and bring a true partnership to life," said Kennedy. "Kickdrum's DNA is rooted in solving complex software challenges while deliberately investing in the next generation of technologists. Together, we are creating a program that pairs real-world technical rigor with meaningful opportunity for emerging talent."

About Eliza

Eliza is an AI-native services provider that works with OpenAI technologies to help enterprises achieve measurable outcomes from production-grade AI systems. Founded by industry veterans from the cloud and data science sectors, Eliza trains and develops the top 1% of AI talent globally. Learn more at https://eliza.com/

About Kickdrum

Kickdrum is a technology consulting and engineering firm that helps technology investors and enterprise leaders assess, accelerate, and assure enterprise value, from pre-transaction diligence through post-transaction delivery and ongoing optimization. Its offerings include technology assessments for investment risk and value, enterprise-grade product engineering to accelerate time-to-market and scale performance, and continuous assurance to improve cost efficiency, security, resilience, and code quality. Kickdrum has supported transformation initiatives for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

