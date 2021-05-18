Eliza Christoph Luxury, Ethical Fashion Brand Launched to Embody a Kenyan Sensibility With Color, Pattern, & Sustainability

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chic, urban, sophisticated, vibrant, and inspired Eliza Christoph enters the fashion zeitgeist on a mission. Founded by Kenyan-born and NYC-based Liz Njoroge, the newly launched brand is an homage to her homeland and an upscale nod to its betterment. Poised to empower women in Kenya by creating jobs for skilled artisans and supporting their training, the brand offers more than sustainable, ethical luxury. Eliza Christoph offers principled, handcrafted clothing and accessories that wholeheartedly embrace the vibrant prints that are the spirit of Kenya. For clothing and accessories made outside of Africa, the brand donates a portion of the profits to communities where their artisans live and work.

Eliza Christoph geo prints on cotton poplin.

Classic in design, the timeless approach to each garment's composition is as youthful as it is elegant. The pieces mix unique, vibrant prints with timeless and versatile silhouettes to create luxury staples that add effortless sophistication to any closet. The first collection consists of shirt dresses, skirts and silk scarves. The dresses come in Dutch-wax-printed fabrics and uniquely designed and printed Italian cotton poplin. The skirts are made from the same cotton poplin, and the scarves are 100% Italian silk.

The double-faced Dutch wax fabric is printed in rich colors with a labor-intensive technique that applies wax resin before submerging the fabric in dye. For the cotton poplin prints, the brand created its own unique print designs inspired by historic African prints and Africa's natural beauty. The bold prints blend the founder's love for her home country and passion for modern and contemporary art.

The Eliza Christoph silk scarves bring art and luxury together in a delectable silk scarf. Uniquely designed, the scarf prints are hand-painted and digitally designed to depict the magnificent Kenyan sights and experiences. The scarves are made and printed in Italy on 100% silk and finished with hand-rolled edges for a refined look.

Produced on a non-seasonal calendar in limited runs, the clothing is hand-inspected for perfection. In keeping with their mission, Eliza Christoph will continue to give financial support to the African communities that inspire their collections.

For more information, visit https://www.elizachristoph.com.

About Eliza Christoph:

New York-based Eliza Christoph is a sustainable and ethical luxury fashion brand committed to empowering women artisans in Kenya by creating and supporting jobs. Kenyan-born Founder Liz Njoroge mixes vibrant African-inspired prints on Italian fabrics with timeless and versatile silhouettes. The brand's collection consists of versatile staples that add effortless sophistication to any woman's closet. A portion of the profits from finished accessories made in Italy supports communities where the brands' artisans live and work.

