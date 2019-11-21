Eliza Page Celebrates 15 Years with 15 Exclusive Designs

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliza Page, Austin's beloved iconic jewel box known for its carefully curated selection of local and national independent jewelry celebrates 15 years with 15 days of exclusive one-of-a-kind designs. Long time design partners : ILA (Houston, TX), Shaesby (Austin, TX), Jamie Joseph (Seattle, WA),Julez Bryant (Orange Country, CA), and Zoe Chicco (LA, CA) have each created special one-of-a-kind jewelry to celebrate Eliza Page's 15-year anniversary. The anniversary marks store owner, Elizabeth Gibson's notable role guiding, nurturing and supporting a thriving independent jewelry design market which began when she first opened the doors of Eliza Page in 2004.

No store has a better perspective of the changing landscape of downtown Austin retail than long time tenant on 2nd Street, Eliza Page. "Since the 2nd Street District began in 2004, Eliza Page was the first retail tenant to open and remains an integral part of what makes the district a thriving retail destination today," according to Taylor Bowen of AMLI and the 2nd Street District.

Local retailer, Eliza Page has witnessed a rapidly expanding downtown that has become a destination for locals and visitors alike. "I am grateful to be a part of downtown Austin and to be able service jewelry-loving locals and tourists with a wonderful jewelry experience," stated founder and store owner, Elizabeth Gibson. "From a retail perspective, we've seen the customer evolve since we've been in business. When we first opened our doors, the downtown shopper was looking for on-trend fashion-oriented jewelry and accessories. Today, our customer is much more diverse. We still have locals coming downtown to shop with us, but with the popularity of Austin and the growth of the downtown area, our shoppers literally come from all over the world," continued Gibson. "Many are looking for original designs with a focus on jewelry that is intentional, made ethically and with sustainability in mind. Our customer wants jewelry that is meant to withstand seasonal or fashion trends."

Gibson's role in independent jewelry design influence has grown beyond her original store on 2nd Street. As the founder of the Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) in Austin, Gibson serves as the current president overseeing the strategic direction and growth of the Austin chapter. WJA is the premier professional jewelry industry organization nationwide with over 26 affiliates. Under Gibson's stewardship, WJA Austin is one of the fastest growing chapters, shining a national spotlight on the thriving Austin market.

Today, Eliza Page continues to serve and delight contemporary jewelry shoppers from its 2nd Street store and from its online destination at www.elizapage.com. The jewelry collections exemplify the best of every day fine jewelry including signature talismans, cuff bracelets, rings and earrings from the best new and established designers on the market today. Find out more at http://www.elizapage.com.

