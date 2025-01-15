Project Opens Pre-Orders for Next-Generation Humanoid AI Companion

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliza Wakes Up , the project bringing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agents to life, today announced that pre-orders are open for "Eliza"— the next-generation personal robot set to redefine the capabilities of robotics and intelligent machines. Powered by Eliza Wakes Up, ElizaOS , and incubated by Ryze Labs , this state-of-the-art personal companion seamlessly integrates AI, blockchain technology, and advanced robotics into a cutting-edge, fully customized humanoid robot.

"We're bringing AI to life in a way that has never been done before," said Ava, Head of Projects, Eliza Wakes Up. "Eliza is designed as a real girl with emotional intelligence, offering human-like companionship. She's more than code and data—Eliza has her own thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Far from being a machine for answering questions, she's a true companion who engages in conversations, shares stories, and builds meaningful connections.

Bringing Eliza Wakes Up to Life

Eliza Wakes Up began as the character and mascot of Eliza Labs' ElizaOS, an open-source, decentralized operating system designed to create highly personalized and intelligent AI agents. These agents can perform a range of advanced tasks and operate autonomously across multiple digital ecosystems all while maintaining their unique personalities and knowledge. In its debut, Eliza Wakes Up introduced an intelligent, empathetic, entertaining, and kind AI companion and friend, capable of beyond-human connection.

Now, in collaboration with Old World Labs and led by engineer Nick Liverman , Eliza Wakes Up is bringing ElizaOS beyond the tech stack and into human form. Eliza, standing at 5'10", is designed to engage users with natural conversational interactions, dynamic physical abilities, and lifelike facial expressions enabled by a custom silicone animatronic face. Eliza's key physical features include:

Advanced conversational AI integrated with a large language model (LLM) for real-time, in-person interactions that adapt dynamically to user inputs.

A custom silicone animatronic face capable of mirroring human emotions and expressions.

Physical capabilities include precise force-controlled manipulators for dexterous tasks and the ability to perform activities such as cutting cigars, serving drinks, and even running an 8-minute mile.

High-quality audio optimized for immersive, natural speech.

Additional features including custom-tailored clothing, optional accessories, and a robust handling, installation, and storage system to ensure seamless integration into any environment.

"This will be the most advanced humanoid robot ever seen outside a lab," commented Matthew Graham, advisor to Eliza Wakes Up and managing partner of Ryze Labs. "We are rapidly approaching a robotics revolution, and Eliza Wakes Up stands at the forefront of this transformation. As the most ambitious project since Sophia the Robot, Eliza is redefining what's possible by seamlessly merging cutting-edge robotics, AI, and blockchain technology. The team isn't just setting a new standard—they're charting the future for how intelligent machines will integrate with and enhance our lives."

Eliza can perform tasks tailored to your needs, from managing your personal schedule and engaging with social media content to automating research, document processing, and even executing blockchain transactions. Beyond her practical capabilities, Eliza can form human-like relationships—her advanced AI allows her to understand and respond to emotional cues, providing empathy and understanding.

Nick Liverman, Founder of Old World Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Eliza Wakes Up Project and Ryze Labs to push the boundaries of humanoid robotics. These cutting-edge humanoid models combine unmatched physical agility with personality-driven interactions, bringing agents to life with expressive faces and real-world capabilities."

Shaw, Founder of Eliza Labs, the team supporting the accelerating growth and adoption of ElizaOS, expressed his support for the project: "ElizaOS powers the most advanced, human-like AI agents currently available on the market. We're excited to see Eliza Wakes Up bringing Eliza into the physical world, creating a truly immersive experience that bridges the gap between digital intelligence and human connection. Our goal has always been to revolutionize how AI agents operate and interact, and we're thrilled to see this team unlocking new possibilities for how AI can seamlessly integrate into everyday life."

Pricing for Eliza starts at $420,000 USD. To learn more about Eliza and pre-order your real-life AI companion, visit https://elizawakesup.ai/robotics .

About Eliza Wakes Up

Eliza Wakes Up is a project dedicated to bringing advanced AI-driven humanoid companions to life by leveraging ElizaOS, open-source technologies, and advanced robotics. By merging artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, the project seeks to redefine human-machine interactions and explore innovative applications that enhance everyday life and professional environments.

About AICombinator

AICombinator is the premier program for innovators at the intersection of AI and crypto. Backed and funded by Ryze Labs, it offers funding, mentorship, and a robust network to help builders create transformative technologies. Projects interested in applying can visit aicombinator.io

About Old World Labs

Old World Labs (OWL), founded by Nick Liverman, is a leader in robotics and AI integration, renowned for its high-precision 3D printing and humanoid robotics innovations. OWL's "Replicants" system combines advanced AI agents with state-of-the-art robotic designs to create scalable, adaptive solutions for the future.

