Elizabeth Amato to succeed Rob Hack as President and CEO of HealtheConnections

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealtheConnections is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Amato will be succeeding Rob Hack as the company's president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Earlier this year, Rob announced his intent to retire after nearly 15 years as HealtheConnections' leader and supports Elizabeth's appointment.

"Elizabeth is the right person to steer HealtheConnections," Rob said. "She has the requisite skills, experience, and knowledge of health information exchange that are key to sustain momentum and deliver value to our communities and stakeholders."

Dr. David Page, HealtheConnections board of directors' chairperson, echoed Rob's sentiments on behalf of the Board.

"We are confident in her abilities to provide the leadership needed going forward," David said.

Elizabeth has been with HealtheConnections since 2022 and currently serves as chief operating officer. She is a 15-year veteran in health information technology, including 11 years with health information exchange at the state level. Her background includes experience in health data, governmental affairs, and policy and compliance, earned through various leadership positions over the years.

"I take great pride in being a part of HealtheConnections alongside such a talented team and its dynamic culture," Elizabeth says. "My commitment is to build upon the legacy of performance, innovation, and commitment that we are known for. "

Reflecting on the success of the organization and its contributions to regional and statewide health information strategies and goals, Rob said:

"It has been a privilege to lead this team and collaborate with our community partners and participants. I have every confidence that, by keeping our mission at the forefront, HealtheConnections will continue to make a difference for years to come."

David recognizes the strong partnership between executive leadership and the board of directors.

"Rob has built one of the most successful health information exchanges in the country," David said. "We are grateful for his committed leadership and wish him well in his retirement."

Rob will retire on December 31, and Elizabeth will fully step into the role on January 1, 2025.

About HealtheConnections:

HealtheConnections is a nonprofit organization accredited by the New York State Department of Health to operate the regional health information exchange that serves 26 counties across Central, Northern, Southern Tier, and Hudson Valley regions in New York State. With a network of over 12,000 licensed clinicians and tens of thousands of health and care professionals, the organization facilitates the secure flow of patient data between more than 4,500 office locations every day. This diverse and expansive network presents an incredible opportunity to share, understand, and apply clinical data for better healthcare and to support public and population health priorities.

To learn more about HealtheConnections, visit healtheconnections.org.

SOURCE HealtheConnections