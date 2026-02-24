ELIZABETH ARDEN LAUNCHES ETERNAL AURA, A NEW EAU DE PARFUM, WITH LEIGHTON MEESTER AS ITS NEW GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

The Campaign Celebrates Modern Femininity and Authenticity Through a Floral Amber Fragrance

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Arden, the iconic beauty brand, unveils Eternal Aura, a luminous new Eau de Parfum that captures the essence of modern femininity, empowering women everywhere to feel radiant and unapologetically confident. Created by women, for women, this perfume launch features actress Leighton Meester as the global face of the campaign, embodying the journey of female transformation and self-expression.

Eternal Aura Eau de Parfum is a captivating floral amber fragrance, vibrant and full of movement. It opens with a sparkling burst of dragon fruit, golden pear and pink pepper, mingling with delicate magnolia and peony scents, while an exclusive Elizabeth Arden co-distillate of rose and ambrette forms the heart of the scent. This unique signature is wrapped in warm sandalwood, creamy musk, and a hint of tonka bean, creating a sensual yet modern finish. Offering a fresh perspective on the amber category, Eternal Aura blends airy florals and juicy fruits to define its contemporary elegance.

Inspired by the legacy of Ms. Arden herself, Eternal Aura honors the brand's heritage with an elegant bottle design that draws from the timeless sophistication of Elizabeth Arden Salons, a place where women came to feel their best. The cap and carton feature a monogram pattern once found in the salons as a decorative wallpaper, beautifully reimagined in brushed gold to complement the original Arden Pink.

"I've been a fan of Elizabeth Arden since I was a little girl, and being part of such an iconic brand for the launch of Eternal Aura feels like a full circle moment," said Leighton Meester. "This campaign is all about recognizing and celebrating the stage of life you're in right now. It's not about striving for perfection but about honoring the strength, confidence, and beauty you've cultivated through everything you've achieved. Eternal Aura is the kind of perfume that instantly lifts your mood and reminds you of your strength."

Eternal Aura marks the brand's first flagship fragrance launch in eight years, signaling a new chapter for Elizabeth Arden. The global campaign kicks off in the United States across Elizabeth Arden's owned channels and in-person activation for press and consumers, and will expand internationally with television commercials, out-of-home placements, and a strong presence across digital and social platforms.

"Every detail of this new fragrance has been carefully crafted to represent today's women in all our wonderful complexities," says Amber Garrison, President of Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances. "Eternal Aura is a reflection of the confidence, resilience, and beauty embodied by women everywhere, so that every spritz of this new scent acts as a reminder to let your own aura bloom."

Co-created by Senior Perfumer Natasha Côté-Mouzannar and Master Perfumer Anne Flipo with IFF's Science of Wellness™, this fragrance features natural ingredients scientifically proven to enhance energy, self-esteem, and happiness. Complement your Eau de Parfum with the new Eternal Aura Body Balm, a silky, nourishing cream that revitalizes and improves skin's elasticity. Lightly scented with Elizabeth Arden's new floral amber fragrance, this body balm celebrates confident beauty.

The new Eternal Aura Eau de Parfum will retail at $115.00 per 3.3oz/100mL, $89.00 per 1.7oz/50mL, and $69.00 per 1oz/30mL; and the Body Balm at $47.00 per 4.2oz/125ml from February 24, 2026 at elizabetharden.com and March 15, 2026 at Macy's and Elizabeth Arden counters nationwide. The Body Balm is enriched with shea butter to nourish, cocoa butter to firm and sweet almond oil to smooth. For more information, please contact the Elizabeth Arden U.S. press team: [email protected] , and follow @elizabetharden on Instagram and TikTok

About Elizabeth Arden

A legendary innovator and tireless entrepreneur, Ms. Elizabeth Arden established the American beauty industry a century ago. Born Florence Nightingale Graham, she traveled from rural Canada to New York City, where she opened the first Red Door salon on Fifth Avenue in 1910.

Elizabeth Arden's fundamental belief was that beauty should not be a veneer of makeup but an intelligent cooperation between science and nature. She lived by her mantra, "To be beautiful is the birthright of every woman."

Ms. Arden created skin care products that benefited, not masked, the skin. She not only promoted her concept of total beauty, including diligent skincare, nutrition, and fitness but lived it prudently as she persistently sought to bring a scientific approach to skincare formulations.

Ms. Arden was uncompromising in her vision to create the new and best products, packaging, and services that women not only needed but desired, whether it was the cult classic Eight Hour Cream, her legendary Blue Grass fragrance, or a bold red lipstick to coordinate with the uniforms of the women serving in the armed forces during World War II.

Elizabeth Arden's list of beauty innovations is long. She was the first to introduce eye makeup to the women of America and pioneered the creation of the "makeover." With the launch of Ardena Skin Tonic, the company became the first to incorporate its founder's name into a product name. Ms. Arden developed the first travel-size beauty products and was the first in the cosmetics business to train and send out a team of traveling demonstrators and saleswomen.

By the 1930s, Ms. Arden had opened Red Door salons in the majority of the fashion capitals around the globe and proudly acknowledged her accomplishments by proclaiming that there were only three American names known in every corner of the globe: Singer Sewing Machines, Coca-Cola, and Elizabeth Arden.

Through it all, Ms. Arden created both an empire and a new industry. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation, quality and excellence remain the soul of the company today.

For more on Elizabeth Arden, visit: https://corporate.elizabetharden.com/

SOURCE Elizabeth Arden