Elizabeth Arden Signs Ning Chang As Asia Brand Ambassador

Ning mirrors Ms. Arden with a like-minded spirit towards all of her endeavors, whether that is pursuing her acting, modeling, or law degree and philanthropic work. Founding her company in New York in 1910, before women could even vote, Elizabeth Arden has a legacy of breaking boundaries across multiple categories as a suffragette, businesswoman, and brand founder seeking one innovation after the other. With a gentle demeanor, one may not be able to see Ning's determined commitment to a passionate life – however her beauty and talents are met by her earnest, relentless attitude. Her drive and authenticity provide a unique opportunity for the brand to bring forth the 'Arden' values, and inspire women to 'go out and make their mark'.

"I am very proud to be a part of the Elizabeth Arden family, moreover as I have been using the products for many years, which makes this partnership that much more special," shared Ning Chang. "I have the utmost assurance in the brand's high quality products and I happily recommend them to all of my friends. I am excited to work as a partner with the Elizabeth Arden team to share the creative innovations and history of the brand with women near and far."

"Ning possesses an effortless, heartfelt personality, and there is a quiet yet strong elegance in her, a type of beauty that resonates well with women around the world, and particularly with women in Asia," said Ava Huang, Global General Manager, Elizabeth Arden. "Her sincere attitude exemplifies the ideals of our founder. Like Elizabeth Arden, Ning's attitude towards strong leadership, determination and spirit makes her the perfect woman to represent the brand and engage with our Asian consumers. We believe this partnership will connect the brand's commitment to innovation and quality of life while inspiring Asian women on the relentless pursuit of beauty and betterment, which Elizabeth Arden once said is the birthright of every woman."

Together, Ning and the brand will leverage their respective platforms to share and connect with women across Asia, and encourage a new generation to discover the brand and its timeless values.

About Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden has been empowering women with a diverse portfolio of science-based skincare, signature fragrances and multi-tasking makeup since 1910. As an entrepreneur and the founder of her own company before even having the right to vote, Ms. Arden was an ardent supporter of women and famously provided red lipstick to suffragettes as they marched past her Red Door Spa on Fifth Avenue. Today the iconic brand is sold in more than 120 countries and prides itself on upholding the founder's legacy of empowering women and providing them with luxurious, high performing skincare that leverages over 100 years of hands-on spa expertise.

SOURCE Elizabeth Arden

Related Links

http://elizabetharden.com

