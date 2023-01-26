Elizabeth Benhart and Cameron Alford Selected for 2023 Emerging Leaders Cohort

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research proudly announces the selection of Elizabeth Benhart, Senior Director of Instructional Design; and Cameron Alford, UACRM, ARM, Academy Board Member as two of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association's (APCIA) 2023 Emerging Leaders cohort. Mrs. Benhart and Mr. Alford will be featured at this nomination-only event from February 5–7 in Charleston, South Carolina. The event coincides with Insurance Careers Month and builds awareness of valuable opportunities within the insurance industry.

Mrs. Benhart shared this regarding her Emerging Leader recognition:

"I am so appreciative of the opportunity to join the class of 2023 Emerging Leaders! This ever-changing industry affords many learning and development opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals throughout the trajectory of their careers. I am blessed to be part of an organization whose leadership team and board of directors support innovation. Our talented group of instructional design team members make the job easy, energizing me to tackle each day with excitement and tenacity!"

Beth Benhart started her career in secondary education after earning a Masters in Educational Technology from Michigan State University before joining the corporate world. In the last eight years, she has focused on developing training programs for insurance and risk management professionals. She has experience with all facets of learning and development, including corporate training, learning management system (LMS) administration, and instructional design.

National Alliance Academy Board Member Cameron Alford, UACRM, ARM is a calculated, strategically focused risk and insurance professional serving as Insurance Manager for CSL Behring. He was an inaugural class member for the Butler University Masters of Science in Risk and Insurance (MSRI) graduate program (part of the Lacy School of Business).

Mr. Alford garnered industry attention by developing enlightening and thought-provoking discussions for professionals and students, constructing inclusive leadership frameworks for student-led organizations, and empowering students toward successful careers. He has served on the RIMS Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Council and was its Alumni Chair, and is a founder of the GammaSAID Council of Gamma Iota Sigma. He also served as a City Chair for the DiveIn Festival between 2017 and 2020.

Mr. Alford shared this about his Emerging Leader selection:

"I am grateful for early leadership opportunities and to use those platforms to share experiences and spotlight others. It's exciting to be recognized and I look forward to growing in servant leadership."

Rising stars in the insurance industry are nominated by their companies for the opportunity to attend, learn, and be inspired by subject matter experts and industry leaders. The Emerging Leaders Conference is co-hosted by APCIA, Insurance Careers Movement, and AM Best.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

Media Contact:

Griselda J Castillo, Marketing Director

[email protected]

512-349-3303

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research