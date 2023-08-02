Elizabeth Camargo, AIA, Elected 2025 AIA Florida President

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) has elected Elizabeth Camargo, AIA, as its president for 2025. She previously served as one of four vice presidents in 2023.

In 2004 Camargo founded EC Architecture+Design, an architecture and interior design firm in Miami Beach. Prior to starting her firm, she worked for nationally renowned architectural firms in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. She graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, with a degree in Architecture and Planning, and received her Master of Science in Architectural and Environmental Design from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Newly elected board officers also include:

Julian Norman-Webb, AIA, Vice President - Norman-Webb initiated and led an Architecture In Education program at elementary and middle schools in Sarasota County. He is a regional and state judge for the national K-12 Odyssey of the Mind program as well as an invited critic at the University of Southern Florida (USF).

James "Monty" Stark, AIA, Vice President - Stark served the maximum terms of a state director and currently volunteers on the resilience committee and related task forces involving resilience and code supplements, as well as the communications committee, and C-STAC.

Barbara Hughes, Assoc. AIA, Associate Director at-Large – Hughes served the AIA Florida Southwest board as an associate at-large for Women in Architecture. She will graduate from JLI on Saturday, and she is currently on her path to licensure.

Camargo will join the 2024 board led by AIA Florida President Rhonda Hammond, AIA, in January. They will serve the organization along with Immediate Past President Beverly Frank, AIA, Secretary/Treasurer Joshua Skatkin, AIA, and Vice Presidents Adam Gayle, AIA, and Kelly Wieczorek, AIA, and the 13 state directors from AIA Florida's local components.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 4,100 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and their colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

