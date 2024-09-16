Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Ella Purnell Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Ella Purnell at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Elizabeth Debicki exuded understated yet regal elegance in a classic black gown paired with shoulder-sweeping Arpeggia One-Line Earrings, a complementing Arpeggia bracelet and stacked diamond bands as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her exquisite portrayal of Princess Diana in the final season of The Crown.

Jonathan Bailey, Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie looked dashing on the Emmys red carpet wearing the 'Spring' brooch from the Metamorphosis by De Beers high jewelry collection.

Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan, radiated natural elegance as she took the stage as a presenter in modern classic white diamond studs with fancy vivid yellow pear-shaped diamond jacket drops and a pear-shaped yellow diamond cocktail ring.

Ella Purnell, who stars in Emmy-nominated Fallout, channeled a retro-vintage vibe in De Beers' Five-Line Arpeggia diamond earrings, Five-Line Arpeggia bracelet, classic line bracelet and multiple diamond rings.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

De Beers looks at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards include:

Elizabeth Debicki, Winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, The Crown

De Beers Arpeggia Long Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.71 carats.

White Gold, 4.71 carats. De Beers Arpeggia One Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 2.43 carats.

White Gold, 2.43 carats. De Beers Classic Emerald-Cut Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 6.07 carats.

De Beers Arpeggia One Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.04 carats.

White Gold, 1.04 carats. De Beers Allegria Large Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 3.57 carats.

Jonathan Bailey in De Beers, Nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Fellow Travelers

Metamorphosis by De Beers 'Spring' Diamond Brooch set in 18K White Gold, 7.06 carats.

Nicola Coughlan, Presenter

De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings set in Platinum, 4.04 carats.

De Beers Drops of Light Fancy Vivid Yellow Pear-Shaped Diamond Jacket Earrings set in 18K Yellow Gold & Platinum, 4.22 carats

Yellow Gold & Platinum, 4.22 carats De Beers Old Bond Street Pavé Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring set in 18K Yellow Gold, 11.30 carats.

Ella Purnell, Star of Fallout Nominated for Best Drama Series

De Beers Arpeggia Five Line Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 16.87 carats.

White Gold, 16.87 carats. De Beers Arpeggia Five Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 15.92 carats.

White Gold, 15.92 carats. De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 12.02 carats.

White Gold, 12.02 carats. De Beers Infinity Heart Round Brilliant Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 4.06 carats.

De Beers Spring Toi Et Moi Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 3.31 carats.

White Gold, 3.31 carats. De Beers Arpeggia Three Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.65 carats.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

