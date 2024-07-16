Elizabeth Dole Foundation to hold national release of groundbreaking study on military caregivers at Amazon HQ2

Amazon will host the Foundation's National Convening, where nationwide study will reveal significant increase in numbers of caregivers and alarming gaps in support for loved ones caring for ill and wounded veterans and active-duty military

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is proud to announce that its 9th Annual National Convening on Military Caregiving will take place at the new Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia on September 24, 2024. The event will capture the nation's attention as the Foundation reveals the results of a landmark study that will expose how the growing millions of Americans caring for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans are dramatically under supported in their role.

"The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has forever changed how our nation supports the hidden heroes caring for those who serve, but our landmark RAND study will lay out explosive growth in numbers and needs for those caring for out nation's veterans and service members at home," said Steve Schwab, CEO, Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "We are grateful to Amazon for stepping forward to host this national gathering. They were quick to respond to the need to bring our nation's leaders together to absorb the findings and outline a plan of action to address our nation's military caregiving crisis."

The Foundation's study is being conducted by research leaders at the RAND Corporation and is made possible with the support of Wounded Warrior Project, AARP, the Lilly Endowment, and Lockheed Martin. At the Convening, national leaders, public health experts, and leading advocates for caregivers and veterans will come together to immediately begin addressing the report's most urgent findings and plan for how to transform the ways we support caregivers, veterans, and their families.

"Amazon completed an important initiative to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024," said David Appel, AWS Vice President, U.S. Federal. "We are proud to join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in its mission to empower, support, and honor our nation's military caregivers, the hidden heroes who deserve our enduring respect as they care for those who have given so much to our country."

Military and veteran caregivers looking for support, and those who wish to offer their help to this community can visit the Foundation's website at Elizabethdolefoundation.org.

About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation's 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends — who care for America's wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers' service and promote their well-being. The Foundation's Hidden Heroes Campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.

SOURCE Elizabeth Dole Foundation