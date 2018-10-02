Elizabeth Elting Foundation and Trinity College Celebrate 50 Years of Co-education

On Friday, January 11, in New York City, alongside satellite parties across the United States, these parties will kick off a year-and-a-half long celebration of the remarkable women who not only distinguished themselves at Trinity and beyond, but helped Trinity become greater in turn. Following these launch parties, Trinity College will hold a series of events throughout 2019 and 2020 honoring the women that have made it the esteemed institution it is today as well as commemorating the school's history, influence, and future.

Liz Elting, a 1987 graduate of Trinity, member of the college's Board of Trustees, and one of the Founders of Trinity's Women's Leadership Council is a noted businesswoman and philanthropist whose work has focused on advancing the cause of women in business and encouraging women's entrepreneurism. An experienced mentor in Trinity's leadership orientation program for first-year students, she is the Co-Founder and former Co-CEO of global translation firm TransPerfect and currently serves as Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, which is committed to promoting progressive and feminist initiatives.

"I'm extremely excited to celebrate this anniversary with Trinity," said Elting. "The time I spent there was not only critical to my success in business, but formative for me as a person. This anniversary celebrates the immense victory that not only gave me the opportunity to attend Trinity, but many thousands of other young women as well."

The eighteen-month celebration, officially called Women At The Summit: 50 Years of Coeducation at Trinity College, will encompass three semesters of events, programming, and special occasions for the entire Trinity College student and alumni communities.

The kickoff event will be held January 11, 2019 which is the 50th anniversary of the day in 1969 that the Trustees of Trinity College made the decision to admit women. The New York City launch party will be connected with its sister celebrations via social media.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. During her tenure as Co-CEO, she grew TransPerfect into the world's largest language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence", an Enterprising Women "Enterprising Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is the work of breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

