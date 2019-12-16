Elizabeth Elting Foundation Takes Stand Against Gun Violence with Everytown For Gun Safety

"I am hard pressed to think of an issue in our country more urgent than this," Elting said regarding her decision to back the organization. "Rarely does a day or more go by without yet another report of a mass shooting. Just last week, two shooters targeted the Jersey City Jewish community. It's horrendous, but perhaps even more so is the repeated inaction that continues to allow these atrocities to happen again and again."

"This generous donation from Liz Elting and her foundation will go directly towards Everytown's efforts to save lives and create safer communities across the country," said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. "We are deeply grateful to Liz for her support, and her commitment to help us end gun violence."

The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to furthering progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, and achieve true equality in order to realize a future where everyone can thrive and nobody has to live in fear. Elting, the Foundation's Founder and CEO, is one of the world's most successful self-made women, having spent over a quarter-century building her dorm-room startup into a global, industry-leading enterprise. Since departing in 2018, she has dedicated her life to charitable giving, advocacy, and service through her foundation, as well as her long-standing participation in initiatives like the America Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign supporting women's cardiac health.

Citing the unrelenting barrage of atrocities that have become part of daily life, Elting said, "I will stand firmly and proudly with Everytown until our children can go to school, the movies, the mall unafraid, until no child has to arm themselves with scissors and text their loved ones goodbye from a classroom, until parents never again have to worry about whether their kids will make it home safely each day."

"We have a tough road ahead, but I have to remain hopeful that, together, we can make that a reality," Elting added.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. During her tenure as Co-CEO, she grew TransPerfect into the world's largest language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 5,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence," an Enterprising Women" Enterprising Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

Contact: Devan Gallagher, devan@erichopr.com

SOURCE Elizabeth Elting Foundation