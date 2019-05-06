Elizabeth Elting to be Honored with 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award

Like earlier nominees, Elting is dedicated to the public good through both her business and philanthropic endeavors. Elting is the Co-Founder and former Co-CEO of TransPerfect, the world's largest language solutions company and throughout her career has dedicated herself to philanthropic work through her role as a Trustee of Trinity College (where she co-founded the Trinity Women's Leadership Council), her partnership with the National Organization of Women, and her ongoing leadership roles with with the American Heart Association and the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, as well as her leadership of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation since leaving TransPerfect in 2018. The Foundation's mission of promoting women's interests both inside and outside the workplace through education, public health, and policy advocacy is driven by Elting's vision of women's economic independence.

"I am incredibly honored to be receiving this award," Elting remarked. "I have had a longstanding relationship with Stern ever since my graduation, and I'm a firm supporter of the critical work it's doing to advance so many of the causes I hold dear. I'm extremely grateful that I've had the opportunity to continue working with its remarkable community, and I hope I can give back at least a fraction of what Stern has given to me."

Elting has previously been recognized for her efforts and achievements by the National Organization of Women, Forbes Magazine, American Express, and Entrepreneur Magazine, among others.

The award is given in honor of Charles Waldo Haskins, a 19th-century business leader who founded what was then known as the Undergraduate School of Commerce, Accounts and Finance of NYU. Renamed NYU's Stern School of Business in 1988, it was the first dedicated business school in the United States.

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. During her tenure as Co-CEO, she grew TransPerfect into the world's largest language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence", an Enterprising Women "Enterprising Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

