Elizabeth Gilbert and Acclaimed Authors 'Wax Poetic,' Release Catchy Cool Cuffs That Give Back

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxing Poetic announces today the launch of Poetic Giving, a give-back jewelry collection created in collaboration with bestselling, admired and influential authors Elizabeth Gilbert (City of Girls, Eat, Pray, Love), Glennon Doyle (Untamed, Love Warrior), Jennifer Pastiloff (On Being Human) and Bridget Fonger (Superhero of Love).

Twenty percent of the $55 retail price of each cuff is donated to the authors' chosen nonprofits or empowering workshops:

L: Authors Liz Gilbert and Jen Pastiloff with Waxing Poetic founder Patti Pagliei; R: The first six cuffs in the collection

I'M RIGHT HERE: Elizabeth Gilbert for Project HOME

I GOT YOU & DON'T BE AN A**HOLE : Jennifer Pastiloff for the Aleksander Fund

: Jennifer Pastiloff for the Aleksander Fund I AM LOVE & SUPERHERO OF LOVE: Bridget Fonger for Love Forward Talks

WE BELONG TO EACH OTHER: Glennon Doyle for Together Rising

"This is a dream collection for us. Together with these incredible women, we've found a way to offer their fans something cool to buy and gift that also celebrates a profound truth espoused by the authors they love so much," Patti Pagliei, founder of Waxing Poetic explains, "which also gives back to their noble causes."

For the authors, their cuff represents something deep within themselves. Elizabeth Gilbert posted a photo on Instagram wearing her cuff, sharing "What words most inspire us? For me, the most important words in my life are: I'M RIGHT HERE." In the post, she explained how she writes a letter to Love each morning, what she calls her "foremost spiritual practice," and received an outpouring of gratitude from her community.

The sayings are not your typical sentimental slogans; they are very personal to the source. Jennifer Pastiloff's cuff "DON'T BE AN A**HOLE" is a refreshing reminder to silence what she calls our "IA" or "Inner A**hole." Bridget Fonger's "SUPERHERO OF LOVE" summons the Superpowers we all have that she discovered on her enlightening journey back from heartache, and Glennon Doyle's cuff reminds us that "WE BELONG TO EACH OTHER," the philosophy behind the organization she founded, Together Rising.

ABOUT WAXING POETIC

Waxing Poetic was founded in 2001 by Patti Pagliei, designer and entrepreneur. Waxing Poetic jewelry is sold in over 500 specialty boutiques across the country and abroad, in their flagship store The Shopkeepers in Santa Barbara, California, as well as globally via their online store, www.waxingpoetic.com.

To read the stories behind each cuff and learn more about the causes they support, visit www.waxingpoetic.com/poeticgiving.

