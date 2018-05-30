Elizabeth Heng Releases District Wide TV Spot

The daughter of refugees who lived through the killing fields of the Cambodian Khmer Rouge, Elizabeth was raised in Fresno where her family instilled a strong work ethic. Growing up, she worked at the local Asian grocery store her parents still run.

Elizabeth attended public school in Fresno and was class Valedictorian of Sunnyside High School. Elected student body president at Stanford University, she earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science and went on to graduate from the Yale University School of Management with an MBA.

After graduating, Elizabeth helped her family build a successful cellular phone business. Today, the company employs more than 800 people throughout the state.

Elizabeth worked for the bi-partisan U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee and learned firsthand how to fix what's broken in Washington, D.C. A next-generation leader, Elizabeth is a committed problem solver with a new vision to create opportunities for the district.

