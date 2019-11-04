Elizabeth MacLean seeks to collect $1 million in damages from Newgioco based on Arizona court judgment

Newgioco Group Inc Former CFO Elizabeth MacLean Has Retained Jaburg & Wilk, PC to lead Collection of US$1M resulting from a granted Default Judgment in Maricopa, AZ Superior Court

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona has issued a default judgment against Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NWGI), based on a complaint filed and served by its former Chief Financial Officer, Elizabeth MacLean. Ms. MacLean alleged and has now obtained a final judgment confirming that Newgioco Group, Inc. violated the terms of her executive employment contract when it terminated her earlier this year. The judgment awards Ms. MacLean US$1 million in damages. She has retained the law firm of Jaburg & Wilk, PC, to lead collection of the US$1 million judgment from the company.

SOURCE Elizabeth MacLean