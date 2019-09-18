Elizabeth Nelson Appointed to Berkeley Lights Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), the company dedicated to finding the best cell for any application, announced the appointment of experienced executive, investor, and strategic advisor Elizabeth "Betsey" Nelson to the Berkeley Lights' board of directors. Ms. Nelson has over 20 years of experience in technology, internet, and telecom markets with a focus on business scalability and operations.

"Ms. Nelson brings expansive experience working with innovative technology companies," said Michael Marks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkeley Lights. "Betsey's expertise in strategic growth from the financial perspective will allow her to provide valuable insights and guidance as Berkeley Lights continues to expand use of its optofluidic platforms globally across the biopharmaceutical and synthetic biology markets."

Ms. Nelson has extensive experience with public company governance having chaired audit, compensation, and governance committees and is currently a director of Upwork and Nokia as well as several private companies. Her previous public board positions include Zendesk, Pandora Media, Ancestry.com, SuccessFactors and Autodesk. Prior to these roles, Ms. Nelson was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Macromedia, Inc., a software development company acquired by Adobe Inc. for $3.4 billion in 2005.

"I am truly inspired by Berkeley Lights' mission of arming scientists with technology solutions that have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery, healthcare, food, and energy production," said Ms. Nelson. "I look forward to working with the board and management as the company scales to support its growing global demand."

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is a company that develops and commercializes workflows and processes to find the best cells. By operating at the intersection of biology, technology and information, our workflows accelerate the design, discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products. Our technology platform automates the manipulation, analysis and selection of individual cells, allowing scalability and deep cell insights. This enables the rapid deployment of biology for the production of sustainable and scalable sources of food, therapies, and energy. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

