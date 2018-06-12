Elizabeth Rayfield is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Telecommunications.

CANAAN, N.H., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With over thirty two years in the industry and thirteen years serving in her current position as Project Coordinator at TomTom, Elizabeth Rayfield is revered for her remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Rayfield has obtained extensive experience in the areas of coordinating work flow and manual and digital mapping within her role. With a passion for innovation, Rayfield states, "I love where I am, and I love my colleagues."

Prior to the merger of TeleAtlas and TomTom, Rayfield worked as a Regional Team Coordinator for TeleAtlas from 2005 until 2007. She started her career at TomTom as a Digital Mapping Resource Analyst, moved her way up to Production Engineer and then became Regional Team Coordinator.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Rayfield earned her Bachelor of Visual Arts degree in Graphic Design from Georgia State University while working for the Southeastern office of the National Park Service. Rayfield has also spent countless hours studying Land Use Planning and holds an advanced certificate in Python – Programming for Everybody – from Coursera. Additionally, she has completed independent course work in ArcGIS.



Charitable to various organizations, Rayfield is an avid supporter of Habitat for Humanity, Amnesty International and St. Joseph's Lakota Indian School. She is also an artist and creates small Fairy and Spirit Dolls.



Rayfield thanks her colleagues Rob Hoyler and Keith Davio for their professional support. She also cites Tom Gilligan as her professional mentor and thanks him for his continuing guidance. She dedicates this recognition to her always supportive husband, William F. Pontious.



For more information, visit www.tomtom.com.

