Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Fight the New Drug and the Malouf Foundation™ Come Together Under New PHASE Alliance™

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Fight the New Drug and the Malouf Foundation™ have come together under a new umbrella organization, the PHASE Alliance™, to make a greater impact in the fight against sexual exploitation and trafficking. The Prevention and Healing and Against Sexual Exploitation (PHASE™) Alliance exists to radically reduce victimization through a robust network of prevention and healing programs.

The founders of PHASE Alliance announce the official launch of PHASE during a public event on Thursday, May 16 at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City. Pictured from left to right are Clay Olsen, CEO of PHASE and co-founder of Fight the New Drug; Elizabeth Smart, PHASE board member and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation; Kacie Malouf, PHASE board chair and co-founder of the Malouf Foundation; and Sam Malouf, PHASE board member and co-founder of the Malouf Foundation.

The Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Fight the New Drug and the Malouf Foundation are three nationally recognized organizations with over 30 years of combined experience in the fight against sexual exploitation. Each founding organization has a unique area of focus in this space, and now they're joining forces to create a more powerful path forward. Under this new innovative model, PHASE will lead strategy and help manage administration, operations and fundraising, so each organization can focus on creating and sustaining high-impact initiatives.

Clay Olsen, co-founder of Fight the New Drug and co-founder of PHASE, has also been named as the CEO of PHASE. "Over the last two decades, social conditioning has driven the demand for sexual exploitation to an unprecedented level. Today, sexual exploitation affects everyone in our society," said Olsen. "That's why we created the PHASE Alliance."

He continued, "There is a critical need for comprehensive programs that address the root causes of sexual exploitation and the needs of underserved survivors to reduce victimization, and PHASE is uniquely positioned to fill those gaps through our high-impact programs."

Together, Fight the New Drug, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and the Malouf Foundation form a channel of programs that address the scope of sexual exploitation—from general prevention to community intervention to individual healing. PHASE works with lived experience experts, clinical professionals and industry leaders to ensure a holistic, trauma-informed approach to combat sexual exploitation in all its forms.

Survivor advocate Elizabeth Smart, founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and co-founder of PHASE, said, "I'm honored and excited to be a part of this new alliance alongside organizations just as dedicated to the fight against sexual exploitation. One of the most important aspects of this alliance is sharing ideas and learning from each other's strengths. As a strategic united front, I believe we can significantly reduce victimization from sexual exploitation."

Kacie Malouf, co-founder of the Malouf Foundation and co-founder of PHASE, will serve as the first board chair of PHASE. "The Malouf Foundation has really grown since we started in 2016, and by becoming a part of PHASE, my husband Sam and I get to work with like-minded people that share the same goals. We're so excited about the team and everything we're going to accomplish together."

In Fall 2024, a new survivor-focused program will launch under the PHASE model. Juniper is a trauma-informed, comprehensive case management program for youth, ages 12-18, who have experienced trafficking. Services are tailored to survivors' individual needs and include safety planning, goal setting, medical care, clinical therapy, education and life skills training.

To learn more about PHASE and each founding organization, visit phasealliance.org or watch this video.

About PHASE Alliance™:

PHASE Alliance™ exists to radically reduce victimization from sexual exploitation through prevention and healing. PHASE™ is made up of three nationally recognized organizations—the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Fight the New Drug and the Malouf Foundation™—which have over 30 years of combined experience in the fight against sexual exploitation. PHASE™ envisions a world where their collective strengths significantly reduce victimization and transform society—where every individual is well-informed, and survivors are thriving and championed on their healing journeys. PHASE™ was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in northern Utah. For more information or to donate, visit phasealliance.org.

