Elizabethtown College Joins Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network (KEEN)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College recently became the newest member to join the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network (KEEN), a national partnership of engineering programs focused on developing and promoting innovation in engineering education for the good of society.

KEEN is a selective network of approximately 50 partner institutions across the United States with a shared vision of equipping engineering students with not only technical skills but also an "entrepreneurial mindset." Elizabethtown joins Pennsylvania colleges including Bucknell, Lehigh, Villanova, and Drexel Universities in the network.

"Elizabethtown College's School of Engineering, Math & Computer Science empowers its students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset as they envision their goals," Elizabethtown College Dean of Engineering, Math & Computer Science Sara Atwood said. "Becoming a KEEN partner provides our exceptional faculty with additional resources to enhance our students' knowledge and foster innovation and creativity that resonates with our mission of Educate for Service, Engineer for Society."

KEEN's mission aims to graduate engineers with an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create personal, economic, and societal value through a lifetime of meaningful work.

"We are excited that Elizabethtown is now part of KEEN and look forward to their contributions to and future impact on the Network," KEEN Digital Media Director Michael Johnson said. "This partnership brings us closer to realizing our mission and is a tremendous opportunity to connect entrepreneurially minded approaches to the existing holistic education that Etown engineers receive."

Each KEEN Partner institution is committed to reaching all of their undergraduate engineering students with an entrepreneurial mindset. Faculty and staff within KEEN contribute to and influence the Engineering Unleashed Community, an online platform of the KEEN network, and the broader engineering education ecosystem, reflecting the belief that networks scale impact.

About KEEN

KEEN is the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network, a program of The Kern Family Foundation, based in Wisconsin. The Foundation provided early support for Network activities, the development of the Engineering Unleashed platform and many professional development and networking events to advance entrepreneurial engineering.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

