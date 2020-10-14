Elizabethtown College Launches Innovative Public Health Major Amidst Pandemic

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College recently launched an interdisciplinary and dynamic Public Health major. A relevant career field amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students majoring in Public health also will address issues of poverty, nutrition, disease control and prevention, aging, and environmental risks.

"The study of public health has never been more relevant or important," Elizabethtown College Dean of the School of Public Service, April Kelly-Woessner said. "Our interdisciplinary program prepares students to address pressing needs in their communities, such as those related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Etown's B.A. in Public Health is designed for students to engage in social sciences and policy-focused classes, preparing them for careers in advocacy, policy work, and program administration with community organizations and government agencies. The BS in Public Health program is based primarily on the hard sciences, preparing students for graduate programs in public health and for work in research laboratories.

Students will take courses in sociology, biology, political science, communications, and epidemiology to learn the skills needed to become public health leaders in their communities. Nationally, job growth in public health careers is strong. Pennsylvania has a higher than average demand for graduates of public health programs, with average salaries of $68,231.

"We prepare our students for careers that promote health, prevent disease, prolong lives, and improve communities," Kelly-Woessner said. "We partner with regional and local organizations so our students have the opportunity to engage in real-world experiences and internships so they are ready for a job in the public health field or to further their educational journey in graduate school."

Discover more about Public Health at Etown or register for an upcoming Open House.

Elizabethtown College, located in historic Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Discover etown.edu.

