Elizabethtown College Launches RN to BSN program Amid Nationwide Nursing Shortage

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College's School of Continuing and Professional Studies (SCPS) launched the region's first five-week, 100 percent online accelerated RN to BSN program.

The new program is launching as the nursing profession is facing a national shortage. According to the American Nurses Association there will be far more registered nurse jobs available than any other profession, at more than 100,000 jobs per year by 2022.

"We're excited to offer this competitive program at Elizabethtown College during a transformative time in the nursing field among the worldwide pandemic amid an increase in retirements," Elizabethtown College Director of the RN to BSN Program Lisa Homa said. "Our program is designed to be flexible for practicing nurses to move at their own pace to earn a bachelor's degree, and most importantly we offer a supportive, motivating learning environment for our students."

A top-rated Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report, Etown's RN to BSN program advances the skills and knowledge of professionals within the high-demand nursing field through interactive and engaging courses taught by highly-trained professionals.

As the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is becoming the standard entry-level degree for registered nurses, Etown's RN to BSN program was created for licensed registered nurses who have an associate's degree or nursing diploma (ADN).

Etown will hold informational sessions on the new program where participants can speak with admissions counselors on Thursday, Sept. 24 or Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 or 6 p.m. Discover more and register at etown.edu.

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

