Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as microcredentials across a variety of flexible formats while staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.

"The School of Graduate and Professional Studies aims to provide students with world-ready academic programs, relationship-based learning for life, an individualized level of support, and the personal flexibility students have come to experience at Etown," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. Our enhanced School offers students, businesses, and organizations with a variety of options to expand their knowledge and advance in their careers or transform their workforce by strengthening skill-sets."



Overall, Elizabethtown College's adult learners' levels of satisfaction beat the national average in seven out of eight measures of quality for effectiveness in serving adult learners in higher ed programs including: Institutional Effectiveness, Campus Climate, Registration Effectiveness, Academic Advising, Admissions and Financial Aid, Service Excellence, and Safety and Security. SGPS also offers students:



Undergrad degrees, graduate degrees, stackable graduate certificates

Hundreds of courses online

Faculty are professors of practice, professionals who bring their content and work expertise into the classroom

Every student is assigned an Academic Advisor

Free tutoring service that provides web-based tutoring 24-hours a day, seven days a week

Partners with corporate leaders and organizations to provide educational programs for the professional development of their employees; affinity pricing

Transfer credits from prior institutions, military training, and work experience



"Enrollment in our graduate programs has tripled in the past year," said Elizabethtown College

Dean of the School of Graduate of Professional Studies Jack Rice. "We are seeing increased demand for certificate and micro-credential programs that stack to full degrees and enable students to grow in their careers and businesses to thrive."

Learn more about SGPS.



About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.



Contact:

Keri Straub

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications

Elizabethtown College

(717) 725-6907

[email protected]



SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Related Links

http://www.etown.edu

