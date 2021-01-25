Elizabethtown College Launches the Make A Deposit, Make A Difference Campaign for Second Consecutive Year

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College launched the Make A Deposit, Make A Difference campaign for the second consecutive year in a row. The College will match 100-percent of all deposits made by newly accepted students during the month of February to join the Class of 2025. The College has an overall goal of raising $15,000. The unique campaign aims to provide the monetary donation to local non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, aligning with the College's motto, Educate to Service.

"We are led by our College motto of using our knowledge and talents to serve others," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "Our tight-knit communities have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now more than ever, our campus community feels an even larger pull to contribute to others and improve the wellbeing of our society."

As a result of the campaign, Etown will provide $15,000 to non-profits within the region and toward the College's initiative to combat food insecurity among college students. The College will announce the non-profits once the anticipated goal is met.

"During this unprecedented time in our nation's history, we are all looking for inspiration," Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. "Our campaign was evolved in response to the pandemic and our Etown campus community's desire to give back to others."

The College's motto Educate for Service was adopted in 1915. Educate for Service expresses the College campus community's belief that the pursuit of knowledge is most noble when used to benefit others.

Elizabethtown College will host its first of three virtual Accepted Student Days of 2021 on Saturday, Feb. 13. The event is open to all high school seniors accepted to make the next step and become a student at Elizabethtown College. The event features the following:

Meet-and-greet with current students to learn about their Etown experience

Welcome remarks from President Cecilia M. McCormick , J.D.

Attend live, interactive sessions with our expert faculty

Take a 360-degree virtual tour of our beautiful campus

Interested students and families can register for the event at etown.edu. Learn more about living your best life at Elizabethtown College.

Elizabethtown College, located in historic Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science, business, communications, fine arts, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

Contact:

Keri Straub

Executive Director, Marketing and Communications

Elizabethtown College

(717) 725-6907

[email protected]

SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Related Links

http://www.etown.edu

