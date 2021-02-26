Elizabethtown College Named to Phi Theta Kappa 2021 Transfer Honor Roll

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College has been named to the 2021 Transfer Honor Roll list by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. PTK annually recognizes institutions for displaying excellence in the development and support of dynamic and innovative transfer pathways for community college transfer students.

"Our goal is to make the transfer process as seamless as possible and to provide pathways for all students, especially those who are transferring to Elizabethtown College from another institution," said John Champoli, Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management. "It's fantastic to see that Etown is being recognized as an accessible destination for students to continue their education."

The prestigious recognition, which identifies Elizabethtown College as one of the most transfer-friendly schools in the nation, is determined by measuring an institution's admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, and recruitment practices. This year, PTK named just 150 colleges and universities to its 2021 Transfer Honor Roll.

Elizabethtown College already has established Dual Admissions Programs with several community colleges including Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), Harford Community College (HCC), and Reading Area Community College (RACC). These articulation agreements create a smooth and accessible transfer process for students.

These programs allow for students to earn their associate degree at the participating institution and easily apply those credits toward earning an advanced degree at Etown. Discover more about these partnerships at Elizabethtown College.

Elizabethtown College, located in historic Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Discover etown.edu.

