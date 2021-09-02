Elizabethtown College Named to The Princeton Review's "Best in the Northeast" List in Website Feature: "2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region"

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College is one of the 223 best colleges in the Northeast according to The Princeton Review®. Recently, the education services company named Elizabethtown College in the Best in the Northeast section of its "2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region."

"We are honored to be included as a top college in the northeast by The Princeton Review," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "This recognition highlights the exceptional Elizabethtown College academic and social experience that we provide our students as they develop the knowledge and skills to pursue their life's work and make impactful contributions in our world."

The website feature salutes a total of 655 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions: the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and International. The colleges that made the "Best in the Northeast" list are located in 11 Northeastern states. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order by school name, and not ranked.

The Princeton Review describes Etown as a College that provides personalized attention for students from faculty that serve as lifelong mentors. It also highlights the student-centered culture as welcoming and compassionate, and a safe environment to pursue a college education.

"We chose Elizabethtown College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. "We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences," Franek added.

The Princeton Review also designated 158 colleges in the Midwest, 126 in the West, 143 in the Southeast and 4 in the International region as "best" in their locales on the company's "2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region" lists. Collectively, the colleges on The Princeton Review's "regional best" lists for 2021 constitute about 24% of the nation's 2,700 four-year colleges. View Elizabethtown College's profile and learn more about the College's programs.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review®, is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company's Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered nearly 21 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Twitter (@ThePrincetonRev) and Instagram (@theprincetonreview).

Contact:

Keri Straub

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications

Elizabethtown College

(717) 725-6907

[email protected]

SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Related Links

http://www.etown.edu

