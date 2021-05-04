Elizabethtown College Receives Nearly $3.5 Million in Gifts Toward Diversity & Inclusion; Cultural and Performing Arts; and Student Scholarships

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College received nearly $3.5 million dollars in gifts and commitments toward diversity and inclusion efforts, cultural and performing arts, and student scholarships.

"We are grateful to our generous donors who have invested in these important areas for our institution," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "Their commitment and support will make direct impacts on our student's academic standing and overall experiences at Etown."

Joseph A. '76 and Nancy '79 DePippo have pledged more than $1 million to support the establishment of a scholarship to benefit U.S. citizens of color who demonstrate financial need. The generous alumni met at the College before being married. Both represented the institution through integral roles serving on committees and Nancy, a Board of Trustee member from 1990 to 1999.

"At Elizabethtown College, our founding principles of social justice, peace, and human dignity have directed us, but our actions will guide us to do better and be better," McCormick said. "The DePippo's are true examples of how we hope all our graduates support this critical area we are focused on strengthening at Etown."

The College also was awarded a grant for $125K from the Lancaster County Community Foundation's BB&T Now Trust Economic Growth Fund to support Pathways to Progress: Promoting Justice, Diversity and Career Building. The Pathways to Progress grant will support diversity, equity, and inclusion programming and build an alumni network.

In addition, friend of the College, Joan Puchaty, established a trust exceeding $1.5 million through her estate that is benefitting a family member with a lifetime income, and whose residuum will benefit the College's cultural and performing arts. During her life, Joan was a champion of many cultural and performing arts events held at the College and attended classes through the Institute of Learning in Retirement. Her stepson, Donald, is a 1967 Etown graduate.

"We are truly thankful for engaging members of our community like Joan," McCormick said. "The College will greatly benefit from her incredible gift to support the cultural and performing arts."

Alumnus Charles D.A. Wilson '69 will provide the College $750K to be used to establish the Leading the Way: The Wilson Symposium Fund. The symposium aims to provide the campus community with enlightening keynote speakers, lectures, films, and musical performances.

"Our alumni want to give back to their alma mater and support areas to enhance the broader campus community," McCormick said. "We are fortunate to benefit from Charles Wilson and his unwavering generosity to Etown."

Wilson also established a scholarship with the Harrisburg School District to provide a need-based financial aid scholarship to support a student pursuing a degree at Etown.

Learn more about the gifts at etown.edu.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

