Elizabethtown College STEM and Health Programs Growing Amidst Pandemic

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College's new programs, specifically related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Health fields are quickly growing among new students as the worldwide pandemic has increased student-interest. The College's applications for its new incoming class are up 24-percent compared to the national average of the Common Application which is down at roughly four-percent.

"Our new programs are directly related to high-demand and relevant professions that align well with the programs highly sought after by students," Elizabethtown College Vice of Enrollment Management President John F. Champoli said. "Along with our 120+ tradition of thinking critically, analyzing deeply, and communicating effectively, students at Elizabethtown College develop the rich foundational skills they will need to pursue their life's work and purpose."

A top-rated Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report, Elizabethtown College has launched new majors including Exercise Science, Robotics, Physician Assistant, Public Health, Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Mechatronics. In addition, the College recently launched one of the region's only five-week RN to BSN program.

"These new programs complement the College's already strong Health and STEM focus with our recognized majors like Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, and Biochemistry," Senior Director of Admissions Adam Smith said. "Our students are provided an exceptional education and vibrant student life that helps them to develop highly-employable skills that lead to lifelong success."

This past year, Elizabethtown College's incoming Engineering class was up 41-percent compared to the previous year. The College is also finding success utilizing its new $25 million state-of-the-art facility, the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness & Well-Being to promote the vibrant health and wellness programs such as Exercise Science.

STEM-related fields are expected to grow by 13-percent by 2027 according to the Education Commission of the States, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects jobs in the healthcare industry will grow by 15-percent by 2029—much faster averages for both fields compared to other occupations.

Elizabethtown College is currently holding campus tours and visits. The Admissions team also has various virtual options available for prospective students. Discover more at etown.edu.

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

