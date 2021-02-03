Elizabethtown College Student to Work Behind-the-Scenes at Super Bowl LV

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College senior, Christine Fox, will work behind-the-scenes during the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 7, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will compete.

Fox, who is a senior Communications major, will assist the organization, Living Sport, a program created to give passionate sport professionals, recent grads, and current students an edge over the thousands of job seekers looking for a job within the competitive sports industry.

"I am excited to work on my networking skills and hopefully make some connections that could help me gain a job in the future," Fox said.

Fox, a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, is the current goalkeeper for the Elizabethtown College Women's Soccer team. She's worked previously for other national sporting events through Living Sport's International Sports Business (ISB) program, however, the Super Bowl is the largest event she will add to her resume.

"I saw this job come across the Living Sport feed and reached out about the opportunity, and they said a spot was mine if I wanted it," Fox said. "I have done so much with them and they appreciated my work ethic from previous trips."

Fox arrived in Tampa, Fl. last week where the 55th Super Bowl will be played in the Raymond James Stadium. Through the Living Sport organization, Fox will offer communications support. During her trip, she will also participate in specialized sessions to learn more about the industry, networking opportunities, and tours (limited in-person events due to COVID-19 health and safety measures).

The ISB program is led by professionals who have immense experience in the sports industry and mentoring young professionals. Program participants will interact with sports business professionals creating a lasting network that extends far beyond the program. Learn more at etown.edu.

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

