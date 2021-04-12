Elizabethtown College to Hold In-Person Classes for Fall 2021 Semester

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Elizabethtown College announced it will hold in-person class instruction for the fall 2021 semester, as it has been operating over the past year. The fall 2021 semester begins on Monday, August 30.

"We are fully committed to offering our students with in-person classroom instruction during the fall 2021 semester," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "Our mission is to educate our students with robust programming and real-world experiences, and we intend to continue to do so while maintaining a healthy and safe campus environment."

With enrollment rising, the College has successfully held in-person class instruction this past year both during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters as well as offered a remote option for students who chose to study in a virtual format due to the pandemic. More than 70-percent of the student body opted for in-person class instruction with the majority living on campus during both semesters.

"Our students want to be on campus, and we have been able to successfully remain on campus this past year because of the consistent compliance from students, faculty, and staff with our health and safety guidelines," McCormick said.

Recently, Elizabethtown College was nationally recognized by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American College Health Association (ACHA) for its COVID-19 campus signage and digital toolkit as an example of a best practice for other institutions.

