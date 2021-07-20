Elizabethtown College to Welcome Largest Incoming Class in Five Years

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Elizabethtown College will welcome its largest incoming class over the past five years as enrollment is up again for the second consecutive year. More than 475 new students will join the Class of 2025.

"We are excited for our new students to experience an exceptional Elizabethtown College education and vibrant student life environment," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "Our positive enrollment momentum is due to our commitment to providing a robust academic program which includes real-world experiences and produces strong student outcomes for our graduates to be successful in their careers and in life."

Elizabethtown College has added more high-demand majors within the past two years including Exercise Science, Robotics, Physician's Assistant, Social Media and Media Analytics, and Public Health. The College has also launched an RN to BSN program in addition to its already highly sought-after majors like Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, Business, Education, Humanities, and Political Science.

A snapshot of the Class of 2025 profile is as follows:

Average GPA is 3.75

70 underrepresented students

6 Stamps Scholars ( The Stamps Scholarship Program recognizes and rewards exceptional students who exemplify leadership, perseverance, scholarship, service, overcoming obstacles and innovation .)

14 states represented including California , Arkansas , and Texas

5 countries represented including Brazil , Ethiopia , Japan , Rwanda , and Uganda

"We learned even more so through the worldwide pandemic that our students desire to live and learn on our campus," McCormick said. "We were grateful to be able to continue to offer those opportunities last year, and we know our new students value our commitment and dedication to providing an in-person, experiential education model and engaging student life experience."

Etown is holding on-campus tours for prospective students and an Open House on Saturday, July 31. Register today at etown.edu.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

Contact:

Keri Straub, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications

Elizabethtown College

[email protected]

SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Related Links

http://www.etown.edu

