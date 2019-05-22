Elizabethtown Sports Park Hires General Manager

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky's premier outdoor sports facility, Elizabethtown Sports Park managed by The Sports Facilities Management (SFM), announces the hiring of their General Manager, Todd Yancey. Yancey's first day includes onboarding at SFM's corporate offices in Clearwater, FL, on Wednesday, May 22nd.

"We are ecstatic about this hire, and the experience and relationships Todd brings," SFM Vice President Jack Adams said in a statement. "We expect he will elevate the already outstanding reputation Elizabethtown Sports Park has in the region and country. We look forward to seeing him build creative programs and events to Elizabethtown for both local residents and out-of-town visitors. Todd is a great addition to our network of General Managers."

Elizabethtown Sports Park will benefit from Yancey's extensive experience in the youth and amateur travel sports industry. He will be able to develop out-of-the-box programming for the community and especially assist in the creation of events for 'Miracle Field', an inclusive and accessible field in the 150-acre park. Not only will Yancey build on the legacy this state-of-the-art tournament facility has become, recently named "Facility of the Year" by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society, but so will the rest of his exceptional staff. Yancey, his wife, and two sons are excited about the opportunity to relocate to the Elizabethtown community.

Yancey comes to Elizabethtown Sports Park with multiple years of experience in the sports management industry. He was the first full time Salesman at Ballparks of America, selling and bringing process to the new facility. Yancey then took over Director of Operations for a first full season where he developed and implemented standard operating procedures. After that, he led the sales and marketing strategies between the 2017 and 2018 seasons while taking over in the General Manager position where he developed key sales, marketing, and branding strategies that the facility still uses today.

Elizabethtown Sports Park is a featured facility in the SFM Network, the largest and fastest growing network of travel sports facilities in the United States. Yancey will benefit from SFM's leadership, subject matter experts, and support departments. SFM is currently hiring for a multitude of positions in a variety of industries from finance to marketing and sponsorships. For more information and available positions, please visit https://sportadvisory.com/careers.

About Elizabethtown Sports Park

Elizabethtown, Kentucky is situated at the crossroads of I-65 and the Bluegrass Parkway, making it a convenient place to hold a sporting event. The Sports Park is located near 21 hotels, 6 shopping centers and over 90 restaurants in family-friendly Elizabethtown. The Sports Park can accommodate events and tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey, and a number of other sports. Two of the largest fields serve as championship fields and have synthetic turf. For more information, visit: www.etownsports.com.

