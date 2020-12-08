Elk & Elk Attorneys Recognized on 2021 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk & Elk, a renowned Ohio personal injury firm based in Cleveland, is proud to announce that 14 of its attorneys were included on the 2021 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists.

Partners Jay Kelley , John O'Neil , Phillip Kuri , Marilena DiSilvio and R. Craig McLaughlin were selected to the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers list.

, , , and R. were selected to the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers list. Attorneys Gary Cowan , Matthew Carty , Amy Papesh , Michael Eisner , William Price , William Campbell and Kevin Lenson were selected to the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers list.

, , , , , and were selected to the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers list. Attorneys Martin Kraft and Ian Fijalkovich were included on this year's Ohio Rising Stars list.

and were included on this year's Ohio Rising Stars list. Kelley, O'Neil, DiSilvio and Price were included in this year's Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyers and Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers lists.

DiSilvio was selected to the 2021 Top 50 Women Ohio Super Lawyers and Top 25 Women Cleveland Super Lawyers lists.

Selection Process

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Super Lawyers Lists

These exclusive lists feature attorneys who achieve high degrees of peer recognition and professional achievement. They serve as a valuable resource for both consumers seeking legal counsel and referring attorneys.

The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. Lawyers are selected to a Super Lawyers list in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

About Elk & Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk & Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects. For more information about Elk & Elk, visit www.elkandelk.com.

