Elk & Elk Recognized in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 2021 "Best Law Firms"

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk & Elk, a renowned Ohio personal injury firm based in Cleveland, has been recognized in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® Eleventh Edition of the annual "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Elk & Elk was named a Tier 1 firm in Cleveland for Medical Malpractice Law by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2021.

Organizations with a tiered ranking demonstrate a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. This designation reflects the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

2021 Rankings

The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms.

"For the 2021 'Best Law Firms' publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started 11 years ago," said Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This year we reviewed 15,587 law firms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,179 firms received a national law firm ranking. We are proud that the 'Best Law Firms' rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry."

The 2021 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by clicking here.

ABOUT ELK & ELK:

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk & Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects. For more information about Elk & Elk, visit www.elkandelk.com.

