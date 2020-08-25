Elk & Elk's Jay Kelley Recognized as Cleveland Lawyer of the Year

In 2018, Kelley was appointed court liaison/lead counsel for plaintiffs' lawyers in lawsuits against University Hospitals. The cases stemmed from a fertility clinic event that left thousands of fertilized embryos and eggs unviable.

Phillip Kuri earned recognition in Best Lawyers for his work with plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Kuri has been a partner at Elk & Elk since 2012, focusing on catastrophic injuries such as medical malpractice, trucking, products liability and general tort law. He has won major settlements for his clients, including a $39 million verdict in 2014.

Marilena DiSilvio has been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers since 2010. For the 2021 edition, she earned recognition for her representation of plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases. Before coming to Elk & Elk, DiSilvio worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse. She has tried more than 50 medical malpractice cases.

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk & Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects. For more information about Elk & Elk, visit www.elkandelk.com.

The Best Lawyers in America© is regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Recognition is based entirely on peer review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

