Elk Grove Dentist Dr. Devan Dalla of Ora Dentistry Earns Top 5 Dentist Award in Laguna West-Lakeside for 2025

Ora Dentistry, led by Dr. Devan Dalla, has earned the BusinessRate TOP 5 of 2025 Laguna West-Lakeside Award in the Dentist category. This distinction, based entirely on verified Google Reviews, recognizes the Elk Grove practice's outstanding reputation for patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora Dentistry has been officially named a TOP 5 of 2025 Laguna West-Lakeside Award Winner in the Dentist category by BusinessRate. Unlike traditional awards that rely on nominations or applications, this honor is determined solely by verified Google Review data, reflecting the genuine experiences and feedback of patients who have visited the practice.

Ora Dentistry

The BusinessRate TOP 5 of 2025 Awards program evaluates businesses based on customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service excellence using publicly available review data. This methodology ensures that recognition goes to practices that have consistently delivered exceptional care and earned the trust of their community.

Located on Elk Grove Boulevard, Ora Dentistry has established itself as a destination for comprehensive dental care, from routine preventive services to complex restorative procedures. The practice is particularly renowned for its expertise in dental implants, having placed over 16,000 implants and completing more than 300 full mouth reconstructions annually with a 97% success rate. Dr. Dalla and his team utilize advanced diagnostic technology including cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems to ensure precise treatment planning and optimal outcomes.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team and, most importantly, to the patients who trust us with their care," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "We believe that every patient deserves a thorough examination, an accurate diagnosis, and a personalized treatment plan. Earning this award based on our patients' own words is the highest compliment we could receive."

Ora Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of services including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic procedures, Invisalign orthodontics, dental implants, implant-secured dentures, and emergency dental services. For patients who experience dental anxiety, the practice provides multiple sedation options including nitrous oxide, oral conscious sedation, and IV sedation. The team also specializes in caring for patients with special needs, extending their services to hospital settings and homes when required.

The practice's signature ORA4X Process offers patients missing multiple teeth a streamlined path to full mouth restoration, often completing the entire procedure in a single day. This innovative approach combines cutting-edge implant technology with Dr. Dalla's extensive experience to deliver transformative results for patients seeking to reclaim their smiles and confidence.

More About Dr. Devan Dalla and Ora Dentistry

Dr. Devan Dalla earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University College of Dentistry, where he received Honors in Implantology and the prestigious Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in comprehensive oral care. He also holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in India, where he graduated at the top of his class. Dr. Dalla served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves Dental Corps, training dental assistants and hygienists in preparation for military missions.

Driven by a commitment to community service, Dr. Dalla founded "Raahat," a non-profit organization providing free dental care to children and underserved populations. He maintains active memberships in the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), and regularly participates in continuing education to remain at the forefront of dental innovation.

For more information about Ora Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.oradentistry.com.

