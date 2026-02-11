Elk Grove's DNTL Hub Honored as 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Conveniently located on Laguna Main Street, DNTL Hub Elk Grove delivers premium dental care for the entire family, combining advanced technology with a compassionate, education-focused approach that has earned the trust of Sacramento County families.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNTL Hub Elk Grove has been honored as a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that helps patients connect with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, earned through outstanding patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, highlights the practice's commitment to delivering exceptional dental care to families throughout Elk Grove, Laguna, Meadowview, and the greater Sacramento County area.

Dntl Hub Elk Grove

DNTL Hub Elk Grove was built on the belief that every family deserves access to comprehensive, high-quality dental care in a welcoming environment. The Elk Grove location serves as a complete dental home where patients of every age—from toddlers experiencing their first dental visit to grandparents considering implant options—receive personalized attention and expert treatment. The practice caters specifically to families with demanding schedules, offering flexible appointment times, modern comfort amenities, and a range of financing options to ensure that exceptional dental care remains accessible to everyone.

Patients at the Elk Grove location benefit from a full spectrum of dental services delivered by a skilled team of professionals. Dr. Devan Dalla leads the practice with over 15 years of clinical experience and specialized training in implantology. The team also includes Dr. Nikhil Sibal, who brings expertise in implant dentistry and Invisalign from the Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and Dr. Inderjeet Kaur, whose NYU training in aesthetic dentistry and passion for pediatric care makes her a favorite among young patients. Services range from routine cleanings and preventive care to smile makeovers, Invisalign clear aligners, root canal therapy, wisdom teeth removal, and full-arch All-on-4 dental implant restorations.

The patient experience at DNTL Hub Elk Grove reflects the team's dedication to comfort and communication. Every treatment begins with a thorough examination and accurate diagnosis, followed by detailed discussions about available options. Dr. Dalla's philosophy centers on patient education—he believes that informed patients make better decisions about their oral health. For those experiencing dental emergencies, same-day appointments are available, ensuring that urgent issues are addressed promptly. The Elk Grove office welcomes patients Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Fridays from 8am to 4pm.

"Receiving the Top Patient Rated Dentist recognition validates everything our Elk Grove team works so hard to achieve," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Many patients come to us seeking second opinions because they know we'll take the time to thoroughly evaluate their situation and provide honest, comprehensive advice. We don't rush through appointments or push unnecessary treatments. Our goal is to build lasting relationships with families and become their trusted partner in maintaining healthy smiles for life. This award shows that our patients feel that commitment every time they visit."

More About DNTL Hub Elk Grove:

DNTL Hub Elk Grove delivers premium dental care for patients of all ages throughout Elk Grove, California community. Dr. Devan Dalla, the practice's founder, graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and the prestigious Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance. Before attending NYU, he earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a top dental school in India, where he graduated first in his class. Dr. Dalla currently serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free dental care to children and underserved populations. He maintains active membership in the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. The practice accepts most dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. For more information or to schedule an appointment at DNTL Hub Elk Grove, please visit https://www.dntlhub.com/elk-grove-dentist/ or call (916) 691-1600. The Elk Grove office is located at 9098 Laguna Main St, Suite 4, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

Media Contact

Devan Dalla

DNTL Hub Elk Grove

(916) 691-1600

https://www.dntlhub.com/elk-grove-dentist/

SOURCE Dntl Hub Elk Grove