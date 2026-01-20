Elk Grove's Laguna West Dental Care Recognized as 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The trusted Elk Grove practice, serving Sacramento-area families since 1997, continues to earn accolades for its compassionate approach to dental care, commitment to patient comfort, and specialized services for patients with unique needs.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna West Dental Care has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, this recognition celebrates the practice's nearly three decades of building lasting relationships with families throughout Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento region.

Laguna West Dental Care

Since opening its doors in 1997, Laguna West Dental Care has built its reputation on trust, compassion, and personalized attention. Many of the same families who visited the practice in its earliest years continue to receive their dental care here today, now bringing their children and grandchildren. This multigenerational loyalty speaks to the practice's unwavering commitment to treating every patient with care and respect. Under the leadership of Dr. Devan Dalla and Dr. Apeksha Sanghvi, the practice continues this tradition while incorporating modern techniques and technologies to deliver the highest standard of care.

Laguna West Dental Care offers comprehensive dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, All-on-4 restorations, Invisalign orthodontics, and emergency same-day appointments. What truly distinguishes the practice is its dedication to serving patients who may struggle to find comfortable dental care elsewhere. The team specializes in treating patients with dental phobia, severe gag reflex, disabilities, and other special needs, offering sedation dentistry options to ensure everyone can receive the treatment they deserve. The practice also handles workers' compensation cases and provides sleep apnea treatment, addressing oral health needs that extend beyond traditional dentistry.

Patient reviews consistently highlight the practice's gentle, reassuring approach and the genuine connections staff members build with those they serve. The team never rushes patients through appointments, instead taking the time to explain procedures, discuss treatment options, and ensure complete comfort throughout every visit. Dr. Sanghvi, a UCLA School of Dentistry graduate, has earned particular praise for her warm personality and ability to put anxious patients at ease. The practice accepts many dental insurance plans and offers payment options to make quality dental care accessible to all families.

"Earning the Top Patient Rated Dentist recognition means so much to our entire team because it reflects the relationships we've built with our patients over nearly 30 years," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "When patients tell us they followed their dentist here for decades, or that they finally feel comfortable in a dental chair for the first time in their lives, that's what drives us. We believe everyone deserves compassionate, thorough dental care—regardless of their anxiety level, physical challenges, or past experiences. This award confirms that our patients feel that commitment every time they visit."

More About Laguna West Dental Care:

Laguna West Dental Care has been providing quality, comfortable dental care to Elk Grove and Sacramento-area families since 1997. Dr. Devan Dalla graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance. He previously earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a top dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit providing free dental care to underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Apeksha Sanghvi is a proud graduate of UCLA School of Dentistry with expertise in general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. The practice is a member of the American Dental Association and California Dental Association. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.lagunawestdental.net or call (916) 683-7300. The office is located at 9098 Laguna Main St, Suite 8, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

Media Contact

Devan Dalla

Laguna West Dental Care

(916) 683-7300

https://www.lagunawestdental.net

SOURCE Laguna West Dental Care