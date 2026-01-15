Elk Grove's Ora Dental Implant Studio Recognized as 2026 Top Patient Rated Provider by Find Local Doctors

The AAAHC-accredited implant specialty practice combines a tranquil, spa-like atmosphere with advanced surgical techniques and transparent pricing, making world-class dental implants accessible to patients throughout the Sacramento region.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora Dental Implant Studio has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Provider by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, this recognition honors the practice's dedication to delivering exceptional implant dentistry in an environment designed to eliminate anxiety and maximize patient comfort.

Ora Dental Implant Studio was created with a singular vision: to redefine the dental implant experience. Understanding that many patients delay treatment due to anxiety about dental procedures, the practice cultivates a tranquil, relaxed atmosphere where comfort is paramount. The studio holds accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of patient safety and clinical quality. This prestigious accreditation places Ora Dental Implant Studio among an elite group of dental practices nationwide that meet rigorous benchmarks for excellence.

The practice offers comprehensive implant solutions ranging from single-tooth replacements to full-mouth restorations. Patients can choose from All-on-4 and All-on-6 implant systems, dental implant bridges, implant overdentures, snap-on dentures, and the premium Prettau Implant Bridge. For complex cases, the team performs advanced surgical procedures including zygomatic dental implants for patients with severe bone loss, bone grafting, sinus lifts, ridge augmentation, and PRF (Platelet Rich Fibrin) therapy to accelerate healing. With more than 16,000 implants placed, over 300 full-mouth reconstructions completed annually, and a 97% success rate, patients can trust that their care is in experienced hands.

Ora Dental Implant Studio believes that cost should never prevent patients from restoring their smiles. Complete dental implants—including the implant, abutment, and crown—start at just $1,899, compared to the national average of $3,200 to $4,400. This transparent pricing includes no hidden fees, making it easier for patients to plan their treatment. IV and conscious sedation options ensure even the most anxious patients can receive care comfortably. Same-day teeth service allows many patients to leave with a restored smile in just one visit. Flexible financing through Alphaeon Credit helps make treatment accessible to more families.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Provider validates our mission to make implant dentistry a positive experience for every patient," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Many people avoid dental implants because they're anxious about the procedure or concerned about cost. We created Ora Dental Implant Studio to address both concerns—offering a calm, comfortable environment and transparent, affordable pricing without compromising on quality. When patients tell us they felt relaxed throughout their procedure or that we gave them back their confidence to smile, that's the highest compliment we can receive."

Ora Dental Implant Studio is an AAAHC-accredited practice specializing in dental implant procedures, from single-tooth replacements to complete full-mouth restorations. Dr. Devan Dalla graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance. He previously earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a leading dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit providing free dental care to underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and American Academy of Implant Dentistry. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://oradentalimplantstudio.com or call (916) 546-7911. The studio is located at 2733 Elk Grove Blvd, Suite 170, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

