Elk-viewing carriage ride, gourmet dinner and wine tasting event at Thunder Bay Resort is again named one of America’s best attractions

HILLMAN, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Bay Resort (https://www.thunderbayresort.com/) announced Destinations Magazine has named its Elk-Viewing Dinner Rides one of the "Best of The Best" Adventure Attractions in North America.

Previously named by USA Today as one of the "10 BEST Sleigh Rides in America" and in FOX News' "Top 10 Sleigh Rides," the four-hour guided adventure begins behind massive Belgian draft horses in true "Over the River and Through the Woods" style within the Resort's 160-acre Elk Preserve. Guests learn about elk and their cultural significance from their guide before moving on to the Elk Antler Log Cabin. Guests step back in time with cathedral ceilings, a massive fieldstone fireplace, twin antique wood cook stoves and period antiques and trophy mounts.

This 400-acre Resort is a family operation with a friendly staff, spacious suites, villas and chalets, a championship 18-hole golf course carved from mature forests, a full service "Big Rig Friendly" RV Park, Clubhouse Grill dining with weekend entertainment, and golf and river homesites with Lifetime Family Golf Privileges.

Thunder Bay Resort is located on Michigan's Sunrise Side in Northeastern Lower Michigan, a four-hour drive north from Detroit or Grand Rapids. Jet service is also available into Alpena Regional Airport, 15 minutes east of the Resort.

Jack, the owner, and his son Spencer, a self-taught chef, prepare gourmet food on wood stoves in the dining room for guests. First, a homemade pear and apple dumpling is accompanied by cocktail shrimp, followed by chicken noodle soup, a sweet Napa salad and a hot buttery croissant. The entree is crown roast of pork, roasted redskin potatoes, and pan gravy. For dessert, pizzelles are topped with white chocolate mousse, a mixed berry sauce, white chocolate sprinkles and accompanied by a raspberry-chocolate truffle. Six wines from nearby Modern Craft Winery are served to finish the evening with storytelling and a carriage ride back to the Resort.

Trip Advisor reviews of the dinner-ride average 4.85, with an overall Resort score of 4.5. The Elk Viewing Dinner ride is also included as part of five Murder Mystery Weekends in spring and fall, or with destination weddings, holiday parties, reunions and outings. Offered year around, each season's riding event has its charms. Fall is the busiest time with bull-elk bugling and fighting during mating season, combined with fall colors, while the winter sleigh rides can be magical.

In addition to couples and families, the event draws group tours from 18 surrounding states/provinces. "Destinations Magazine" is published by ABA, a trade group representing tour group providers.

Totally unique East of the Rockies, Elk-Viewing Dinner Ride events combine a number of appeals: educational, scenic, Ag-Tourism, elk and wildlife, superb food, wine tasting, alternative healthcare, massive horses, sleighs, carriages, rustic charm and adventure. It has been judged to be a "World Class Event" by numerous writers and guests.

Reservations for Elk-Viewing Diner Packages include:

One and two-night Packages: Elk Viewing, Carriage/Sleigh Ride, Gourmet Dinner, and Wine Tasting, lodging, breakfast(s), with golf as an option. Winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile trail access.

Also available as a 4-hour event without lodging.

Attractions nearby in Alpena on Lake Huron include the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary's interpretive center, nearby wineries, lighthouses, microbrewery, an I-MAX style digital planetarium, fossil park, and galleries. The NOAA facility is free with optional glass bottom shipwreck boat tours and nearly 200 shipwrecks. Guests also often visit historic Mackinac Island, Michigan's Williamsburg.

