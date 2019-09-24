Elkay Hires Vice President Sales For Domestic Plumbing Business

Scott is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in a variety of business functions across multiple industries. Most recently he served as Group Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Care for Broan-Nutone, LLC. At Broan, Scott led the sales organization around the globe across multiple channels, resulting in multiple years of growth for the company.

"We are extremely excited about the wealth of experience that Scott brings to Elkay's Sales organization," said Elkay Plumbing president, Ted Hamilton. "Elkay Plumbing is a rapidly growing company with a complex multi-channel sales organization spanning multiple industries. With his strong reputation as a strategic, omni-channel thought leader who understands how to navigate rapidly-changing industry dynamics, we feel confident Scott will bring best-in-class sales strategies to bear in order to help us achieve accelerated growth and financial performance."

Scott holds a B.A. in Business and Accounting from Bluffton University, Ohio. He is a CPA and has attended Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Program.

About Elkay Manufacturing

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, foodservice fixtures, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in the design and buildout of branded retail environments for some of the world's most fast growing and beloved restaurant and hospitality brands such as McDonald's, Burger King and Dunkin Donuts to name just a few of our internationally-recognized customers. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure; like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, today Elkay employs over 2,500 employees worldwide, working from 21 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. Visit www.elkay.com.

