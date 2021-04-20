Elkay Introduces New Touchless Countertop Beverage Dispenser as Part of Smartwell® Collection

As the pandemic begins to loosen its grip, facility managers and office coordinators across the country are preparing for when buildings and offices can begin to safely reopen. With that, comes the challenge of providing a safe and healthy working environment for staff, employees and guests. The Smartwell Countertop allows facility managers to give employees and guests a hands-free, hydrating experience that is both hygienic and sustainable. Space Saver The brand-new countertop unit is designed to fit under standard kitchenette cabinets, not taking up valuable floor space, while sitting perfectly next to other breakroom or lobby essentials. If clearance and counter space is limited, there is also an optional cabinet that can be purchased separately to serve as a stand and storage for the extra flavor and enhancement pouches.

Touchless Operation

With touchless activation, users can create custom beverages and view nutritional information from a mobile device, without having to touch the unit itself. Users can simply download the mobile app, scan the QR code, make selections, dispense, and enjoy fresh, filtered water.

Healthy Hydration

The dispenser provides an alternative to sugary beverages with filtered zero calorie water and allows for ultimate customization by offering choices of filtered still or sparkling water and delicious and natural fruit flavors and enhancements. With more than 70 custom beverage options, the unit can hold up to four fruit flavors at once (ten total flavors available), including raspberry, lemon and peach, as well as natural sweetener and enhancements such as Vitamin C, electrolytes and caffeine.

Sustainable Solutions

Smartwell can help save up to 152 pounds of single-use waste per month based on the facility beverage consumption*. Great for facility managers, Smartwell Countertop eliminates storing bulky cases of bottled water or cans, saving not only space but the cost of purchasing single-serve beverages, as well. The unit also utilizes compact, multiuse pouches that reduce waste from single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans, helping companies and buildings sustain more eco-friendly practices. Maintenance for the Smartwell Countertop is also a breeze as the online portal monitors the unit and will send an alert when the flavor and enhancement pouches are running low and it's time to reorder.

"The new countertop version of Smartwell helps us offer more customization options for all office and facility sizes and consumption needs," said Arti Lyde, General Manager, Smartwell. "As we begin to transition back to the office, people are looking for safe and thoughtful products such as the Smartwell Countertop, that offers the right solution when it comes to hygiene, sustainability and cost savings—all while bringing fun, flavor and healthy hydration."

In addition to the recently launched Smartwell Countertop, the Smartwell® Collection also comes in a floor-standing option. Both styles are equipped with a chiller, filtration system and easy-to-use touch screen interface with optional touchless dispensing. All Elkay Smartwell units are equipped with the Green Ticker™ feature, where users can see how much plastic bottle waste is saved.

To learn more about the new Smartwell Countertop, in addition to the full Smartwell® Collection, visit elkaysmartwell.com.

*Based on the average weight of an empty plastic bottle and aluminum can.

About Smartwell

Smartwell is made by Elkay®, an American-owned and -operated company that manufactures innovative plumbing products. Celebrating more than 50 years in commercial water delivery, which includes the introduction of the award-winning ezH2O® bottle filling station commonly found in schools, gyms, airports and more. Elkay is excited to share the unparalleled benefits of Smartwell with businesses.

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building-out branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,400 employees worldwide, working from 28 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

