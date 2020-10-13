Elkay welcomes a new generation of leaders to their Officer Ranks

Elkay has promoted Ron Brogle to Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, reporting directly to Ric Phillips , Elkay President, and CEO. Ron and his team are essential leaders. This promotion reflects the critical role this group plays in Elkay's businesses' long-term success and growth, helping the company shape and execute acquisitions and enterprise strategy.

Ron joined Elkay in 2017 as Director, Mergers, and Acquisitions from the Chamberlain Group. In 2019, he was promoted to Senior Director, Mergers & Acquisitions.

Ron holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Valparaiso University and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Elkay has promoted Molly Pajauskas to Vice President of Marketing, effective September 1, 2020.

As Vice President of Marketing, Molly will serve Elkay as a transformational change leader, combining her visionary approach to brand marketing with programs to identify trends, inspire organizational change, and envision how the company will engage and interact with consumers in the future.

Molly will lead the marketing and communications teams to establish a powerful integrated global brand identity for Elkay.

Molly has a proven track record connecting brands with the needs and passions of customers and consumers, and extensive experience leading talented professionals across the marketing discipline, from demand generation to content marketing, branding, public relations, channel marketing, marketing analytics, and events.

Molly joined Elkay in May 2015 as Director, Marketing, Plumbing Products. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Indiana University. Her professional vitae also includes studying abroad at the University of Ireland, Galway, studying Brand Communications at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and acquiring a mini MBA from Loyola University.

"We are fortunate to have attracted remarkable talent within Elkay, enabling us to promote high achieving individuals such as Molly and Ron to lead their functions," said Phillips. "With these promotions, we recognize some of the best and brightest within our organization. I feel confident that they will lead their teams with vision and integrity, creating still another generation of future leaders who will make a lasting impact on Elkay's continued innovation, global expansion, and market growth."

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago, and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building-out branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,400 employees worldwide, working from 28 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

