Elkem ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2019

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Elkem ASA will be held on Friday 15 November 2019 at 13:00 (Norwegian time) at the company's headquarter in Drammensveien 169, 0277 Oslo. The full notice is attached, and all relevant documents can be found on www.elkem.com/investor .

About Elkem

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Headquartered in Oslo, the company's 27 production sites and extensive network of sales offices and agents around the world ensure proximity to customers and access to attractive end markets. Elkem's over 6,300 skilled employees and significant R&D activities provide a solid basis for further technology-driven growth and optimisation.

